Andhra Pradesh crafts ambitious roadmap with vision 2047, says Governor

Vijayawada, Jan 26 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh government has crafted an ambitious roadmap to make the state healthy, wealthy and happy by 2047, said Governor S. Abdul Nazeer.

Addressing the Republic Day Parade at Indira Gandhi Municipal Grounds here, he said the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 is aimed at making Andhra Pradesh one of the most developed states in the country. He exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh can be a key contributor in driving the nation’s aspirations of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047 and that the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 can become a reality under the NDA.

The government has already launched 22 new policies to achieve the objectives of Swarnandhra Vision 2047, said the Governor at the grand event, attended by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and their cabinet colleagues and top officials.

The Governor claimed that the state witnessed an encouraging beginning for the long-term vision aspirations of achieving a 15 per cent growth rate towards Swarnandhra @2047. As per the first advance estimates of 2024-25, Andhra Pradesh state economy has grown at 12.94 per cent in nominal terms with a size of Rs 16 lakh crore and with a per capita income of Rs. 2.68 lakh per person.

The agriculture & allied, industries and services sectors have registered growth rates of 15.86 per cent, 6.71 per cent and 11.70 per cent respectively. The economy is projected to grow at 15 per cent from Rs 16 lakh crore currently to Rs 305 lakh crore by 2047, implying an increase in per capita income from Rs 2.68 lakh to Rs 53.34 lakh, an increase of nearly 20 times in a span of 24 years. He also claimed that the brand value of Andhra Pradesh is being restored and it was evident during the recent World Economic Forum summit at Davos, saying there was an increased interest to be part of the growth story of Andhra Pradesh.

The Governor explained 10 guiding principles for Swarnandhra Vision 2047. Zero Poverty envisions an Andhra Pradesh where no citizen goes to bed hungry and every family has the means to live with dignity.

“The Employment Generation transforms our youth from job seekers to job creators, building careers that will drive our economy forward. Skilling & Human Resources Development prepares our workforce for tomorrow's challenges, ensuring they can compete on the global stage while maintaining a demographic dividend. Water Security promises to bring life-giving water to every farm and household and industry, while Farmer-AgriTech reimagines farming for the modern era, where technology meets tradition,” he said.

Another guiding principle is Global Best Logistics. It leverages strategic coastline to connect Andhra Pradesh to the world, making it a gateway for international trade. Cost Optimization - Energy & Fuel lights the path to a sustainable future, where clean energy powers the growth, maintaining environmental sustainability. Product Perfection ensures that "Made in Andhra Pradesh" becomes a hallmark brand worldwide. Swachh Andhra creates a clean, green environment where children can thrive, and Deep Tech Integration weaves cutting-edge technology into the fabric of daily life.

Deep Tech-All walks of life, which is the 10th guiding principle of Swarnandhra 2047’ envisions an Andhra Pradesh where cutting-edge technology is seamlessly integrated into every aspect of life.

“By embedding deep tech in all walks of life, from service delivery to project monitoring, Andhra Pradesh is setting a new benchmark for tech-enabled governance. This digital transformation is making the state's administration more agile, accountable, and citizen-centric,” he said.

The Governor said in a groundbreaking initiative, the government was bringing state services directly to citizens' smartphones through WhatsApp integration. This innovative approach represents a significant leap in our digital governance strategy, making Andhra Pradesh one of the first states to implement such a comprehensive digital service delivery system. 150 services will be available to the citizens through WhatsApp.

Abdul Nazeer mentioned that the state of Andhra Pradesh, which the present government inherited seven months ago, was marred with severe financial and administrative disarray. “The previous regime's mismanagement of state finances and diversion of resources coupled with misgovernance have left a lasting scar on the state’s economy and infrastructure. The state’s financial health was further crippled by exorbitant debts, high-interest borrowings, etc. Andhra Pradesh was burdened by unpaid liabilities, stalled projects, and a broken governance structure,” he said.

He noted that with an extraordinary strike rate of 93 per cent, the NDA government got an unprecedented and historical mandate. “It is now our solemn responsibility to fulfil this trust, rebuild the state, and transform every challenge into an opportunity under the guidance of his visionary leadership. Immediately after forming the government, it was our moral duty to understand and inform the people about the true extent of damage done to the state by the misgovernance of the previous regime. This was done through the seven white papers brought out by our government,” he said.

The Governor said the NDA government under the leadership of the Prime Minister extended its complete support and cooperation in overcoming the financial hurdles and taking the state back on the development path. The Government of India has brought the Polavaram project back on track by releasing funds, supporting in reviving the stalled works of Amaravati capital city, and also reviving the Visakha Steel Plant through a special package which was on the verge of collapse.

Complementing the Union Government efforts, the state government has revived the Centrally sponsored schemes and is working towards stabilizing the state finances. This marked the first significant step toward charting a new path for Andhra Pradesh’s recovery and growth, the Governor said.

