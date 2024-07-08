Ananya Pandey becomes 'mausi', says beautiful nephew is here

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday is a proud aunt, as her sister Alanna Panday has welcomed her firstborn, a son.

Alanna, a social media personality, is the daughter of Chikki Panday, who is the brother of Ananya's father, Chunky Panday, and Deanne Panday.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her newborn with her husband, Ivor McCray V.

Sharing a reel on Instagram, Alanna and her husband, twinned in ice blue hues, share a kiss as she cradles her baby in her arms.

"Our little angel is here," Alanna captioned.

Ananya reposted the clip on her Instagram stories, writing: "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here."

Alanna married McCray in 2023 after dating for several years.

The wedding was attended by notable names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kanika Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, and Vidyut Jammwal.

Talking about Ananya, whose last screen outing was in Arjun Varain Singh’s 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', will next be seen in 'Call Me Bae', which traces the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family due to a salacious scandal.

'Call Me Bae', directed by Collin D'Cunha, will soon be streaming on Prime Video.

