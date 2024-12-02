Ananya Panday’s rumoured beau cheers for her, actress call him ‘Walkie’

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s rumoured beau Walker Blanco cheered for her as she won an award for her work in the film “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan”.

Blanco took to his Instagram story section, where he shared a picture of the actress holding the award. He captioned it with a red heart and clapping emoji. Ananya re-shared the story and wrote “Walkieee" with a blushing emoji.

This is not the first time that Blanco, a former model from Chicago, cheered for the actress. On her birthday in October, he took to his Instagram and shared a sweet note, featuring a photo of the actress. In the image, Ananya was seen smiling with her hand resting on her head.

He captioned the post back then: “Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!"

The message caught fire on social media as everyone speculated about their relationship status. It was in August, when the chatter about Ananya’s relationship with Blanco started doing the rounds on social media. The two had reportedly met during a pre-wedding festivities, where the actress reportedly referred to Blanco as her partner.

Ananya, who was previously reported to be dating Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, was last seen in the screenlife thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It also stars Vihaan Samat. It premiered on Netflix on 4 October 2024.

It was last month, when it was announced that the actress and Lakshya Lalwani, who made his film debut with “Kill”, will be seen sharing screen space together in the upcoming romantic movie “Chand Mera Dil”.

Ananya and Lakshya took to their respective Instagram handles, where they shared several posters from the upcoming movie, which hinted that the movie is all about “love”.

The two captioned the post: “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai… Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025. @lakshya @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @vivek.sonni @marijkedesouza @paranjapetushar @dharmamovies.”

The film, which will release in 2025, is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.