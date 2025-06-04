Ananya Panday enjoys some sun-kissed beach time at 'Vila Nepos' during her day off

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday is making the most of her day off amidst a busy work schedule in Croatia. The diva is enjoying some sunkissed beach time.

Ananya dropped a couple of smoking pics in red beachwear, accessorized with nothing but black sunglasses. While she decided to pose solo in some of the snaps, she is accompanied by her friends in the others.

While Ananya did not specify which project she is working on right now, most likely, the diva is occupied with her next "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", alongside Kartik Aaryan.

On Monday, the makers announced that the highly-discussed drama will be arriving on the big screen on February 13, next year.

The producer of this romantic entertainer, Karan Johar took to his official Instagram handle and posted a photo of Kartik and Ananya locking lips behind an Indian passport.

“Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s : 13th Feb, 2026,” the caption read.

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" marks the lead pair's reunion after their 2019 gig "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions, along with Namah Pictures.

Meanwhile, Ananya recently received a lot of praise for her portrayal of lawyer Dilreet Gill in "Kesari Chapter 2". She shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in the highly-appreciated drama.

Up next, Ananya's lineup further includes Vivek Soni's “Chand Mera Dil," in which she will be seen opposite the ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya.

The movie has been produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poornawala, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Production.

Furthermore, Ananya is also slated to reprise her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of her popular series, “Call Me Bae”, along with Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur as part of the core cast.

