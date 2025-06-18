Ananya concludes the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday has wrapped up her schedule for "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" with Kartik Aaryan in Croatia. Celebrating the occasion, Kartik and Ananya grooved on the song "Dheeme Dheeme" from Ananya and Kartik's previous collaboration, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

The team was seen cheering for the adorable duo as they performed the hook step of the popular number on what seemed to be the terrace of a building.

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" marked Ananya's second professional association with Kartik after the 2019 release, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Kartik dropped the video on our Instagram feed with the caption, "Apni Ananya ka schedule wrap ho aur hum Dheeme Dheeme par dance na karein, aisa kaise ho sakta hai @ananyapanday#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri #Croatia 🇭🇷."

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is likely to be released in the theatres on February 13, 2026.

Announcing the release date for Sameer Vidwans's directorial, Karan Johar shared a picture on his official Instagram handle in which Kartik and Ananya were seen locking lips behind an Indian passport.

KJo captioned the post, “Signed, sealed & delivering hamaari Ray ki Rumi! @kartikaaryan @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine’s : 13th Feb, 2026”.

Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" also marks a new beginning for Kartik and KJo’s Dharma Productions after their fallout following Kartik's stepping away from Dharma Production's "Dostana 2".

Now, Kartik is also working on another project with Karan Johar, "NaagZilla", paving the way for a new association.

The film will show Kartik in a new avatar as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand — a shape-shifting (ichchhadhari) naag on a fantastical adventure.

