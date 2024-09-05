Anand Pandit: 'Taboo' addresses issue of marital incompatibility in a witty way

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Producer Anand Pandit is thrilled about the completion of his upcoming Marathi film 'Taboo', and said the movie addresses the complicated issue of marital incompatibility in a witty way.

The film is co-produced by Marathi megastar Pushkar Jog, who also directs and stars in it.

Speaking about the film, Anand said: " 'Taboo' addresses the rather complicated issue of marital incompatibility in a witty way and I am happy to be working with Pushkar again after the success of 'Victoria' and 'Baap Manus'."

"We would like to continue making Marathi entertainers for a pan-Indian audience and are eagerly looking forward to the release of 'Taboo'," he added.

In the film, Pushkar plays a tour operator in Pune, whose marriage runs into rough weather due to lack of intimacy, what follows next raises laughter but also provokes thought.

Pushkar said: "It is an unusual film about a subject that is not always discussed openly in mainstream cinema."

"Making 'Taboo' was a creative adventure because we ventured into some uncharted territories. Hopefully, Anand bhai and I will work together soon on another path breaking project," he added.

'Taboo' is also arguably the first Marathi film to span four countries-- India, France, Croatia, and the Netherlands. Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Goosebump Entertainment, it also stars Purvi Mundada, Hemal Ingle, Abhijeet Chavan, Vishakha Subhedar and Suresh Menon.

'Taboo' has wrapped up this week, and is all set to release in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Anand, who owns Anand Pandit ji Motion Pictures is known for distributing Bollywood films like-- 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Great Grand Masti', 'Guest iin London', 'Satyameva Jayate', 'Total Dhamaal', 'Section 375', 'Fakt Mahilao Maate', 'Doctor G', 'Drishyam 2', '1920: Horrors of the Heart', and 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

His last release was Gujarati comedy drama 'Fakt Purusho Mate', directed and written by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Yash Soni, Darshan Jariwala, Mitra Gadhavi, Esha Kansara and others.

