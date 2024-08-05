Anand Mahindra to be chairman of Telangana Skill University

Hyderabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Top industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra will be the chairman of Young India Skills University being established by the Telangana government in a public-private partnership to impart skills to youth in various sectors.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made this announcement while addressing a meeting of the Telugu Diaspora in New Jersey as part of his ongoing visit to the United States to invite investment.

The Chief Minister said Anand Mahindra would be taking charge as the university's chairman in two days.

Revanth Reddy said he requested Mahindra to accept the post of chairman and he agreed to this.

The Chief Minister requested Mahindra when the latter called on him in Hyderabad on August 2.

The Chief Minister had announced in the Assembly that an eminent corporate leader and a top academician will be appointed as chairman and Vice-Chancellor of the Skill University respectively.

During the August 2 meeting, Mahindra had also agreed to adopt the automotive department in the university.

Mahindra said the company will depute a team to visit the Young India Skill University.

Automotive & Electric Vehicles are one of 17 verticals in which the university will impart skills to the students.

A bill for setting up the university was passed in the state Assembly on August 1. The same day the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the university on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The university will start functioning from a temporary campus and will offer courses in six verticals for the academic year 2024-25.

Leading corporates have already come forward to be partners for six schools - School of Pharma and Life Sciences, E-commerce & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Construction & Interiors, Retail Operations & Management and Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics.

