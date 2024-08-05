Maharashtra: NCP to launch 'Jansanman Yatra' on Aug 8

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) With an eye on the upcoming Assembly polls, the Nationalist Congress party led by Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will launch the "Jansanman Yatra" from August 8, a senior party leader said on Monday, adding the 'yatra' will cover northern and western Maharashtra, Mumbai and Vidarbha in its first phase culminating on August 31.

Maharashtra unit NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said that Ajit Pawar will lead the 'Jansanman Yatra' in the remaining areas of the state too, adding that the next schedule of the programme will be released soon.

"The NCP chose to name president Ajit Pawar's statewide tour as 'Jansanman Yatra' due to its strong belief in democracy and to communicate the schemes provided by him in the capacity of Maharashtra Finance Minister to the public, as a way of honouring them," Tatkare said.

"Ajit Pawar has initiated a new era of financial discipline in Maharashtra, ensuring the state's economic stability is not disrupted. Due to their strong belief in democracy, people-centric schemes including Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Annapurna Yojana, Baliraja Vij Savalat Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana were announced," he added.

According to political observers, the 'Jansanman Yatra' would be NCP's attempt to reach out to the voters and thereby increase its presence, especially after the disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The party, through the programme, would also try to project its president Ajit Pawar "a strong and able leader, an ace administrator and the minister with a record of presenting 10 state budgets to boost Maharashtra's growth", political analysts believe.

Tatkare further said the 'Jansanman Yatra' led by Ajit Pawar will reach each and every corner of Maharashtra, starting from Nashik district. Through this yatra, the NCP president will engage directly with all sections of society, understanding their expectations and feelings.

"Two meetings or programmes will be held in each Assembly constituency during this yatra. Ajit Pawar will interact with women, youth, farmers, tribals, and marginalised groups, understanding their sentiments to effectively deliver schemes through the government mechanisms. The party organisation will participate in the yatra with full strength and capacity," Tatkare said.

