Ananant Systems joins India Electronics and Semiconductor Association to drive innovation

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) In a boost to the country's chip manufacturing goals, semiconductor and wireless systems company Ananant Systems on Monday announced its membership with the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

The collaboration underscores the company's commitment to fostering innovation, promoting self-reliance, and contributing to India's vision of becoming a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design, Ananant Systems said in a statement.

Ananant Systems offers intellectual property (IP), chip design, semiconductor products, software, and systems -- all developed and owned in India.

"With a global outlook and alignment with local partners, including our membership with the IESA, we aim to place India as a leader in the global wireless technology landscape while fostering self-reliance," said Chitranjan Singh, CEO of Ananant Systems.

India's semiconductor market is set to grow to $64 billion by 2026.

"Digital India needs a robust ecosystem of indigenous semiconductor companies with homegrown design expertise, talent, and Intellectual Property. Companies like Ananant Systems, which design cutting-edge semiconductor systems locally, are crucial," said Neil Shah, Research Vice President, at Counterpoint Research.

Developing high-performance solutions at lower costs indigenously for wireless infrastructure and a range of ICT applications, these companies can tap into multi-billion-dollar opportunities, Shah added.

