Amruta Khanvilkar says her character Lalita is 'much like Rakhi Sawant with a Gucci bag'

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who brings to life the complex character of Lalita, a woman shaped by adversity in the crime thriller ’36 Days’ has compared her role to "Rakhi Sawant with a Gucci bag."

Amruta’s character Lalita is raised in a challenging environment, she becomes a young caregiver for her brother. This propels her from humble beginnings to a life of ambition and aspiration as she marries Vinod Shinde, played by Sharib Hashmi.

Describing her character, Amruta said: “Lalita is a survivor who embodies strength against all odds. Her journey from receptionist to someone chasing a lavish lifestyle is a testament to her unwavering spirit.”

“She's bold, ambitious, and unafraid to take chances, much like Rakhi Sawant with a Gucci bag! Lalita's story is relatable; she's not perfect, but her pursuit of dreams reflects the human spirit. Viewers will connect with her authenticity,” she added.

Directed by Vishal Furia, the show promises a suspenseful ride filled with intricate lies, shocking betrayals, and a passionate love story.

Besides Amruta and Sharib, it also stars Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Sushant Divgikar, Shruti Seth, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among others.

Set against the serene backdrop of a well-off suburban housing estate in Goa, the series unfolds with the discovery of a murder, setting off a chain of events that unravels the hidden secrets of the seemingly perfect neighbourhood.

It is streaming on Sony LIV.

Amruta began her career in 2004 as a contestant on the reality show ‘Zee Cine Star ki Khoj’, and made her acting debut in the same year with the Hindi short film ‘Saanjh’.

She also won the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 7’. Amruta has also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’, and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’.

She next has projects like ‘Kalaawati’, ‘Lalita Shivaji Babar’, and ‘Daav Pech: The Trap’ in the pipeline.

