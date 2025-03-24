Amruta Fadnavis’ ‘Laal Ferrari’ is all about speed, pulsating energy

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Playback singer Amruta Fadnavis, who is also the wife of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, released her latest song titled ‘Laal Ferrari’ on Monday.

The song also features Shruti Sinha & Sanam Johar, and talks about speed, passion, and an unstoppable energy that will leave you breathless.

The song has been crooned by Amruta Fadnavis, with music composed by Aditya Dev, and the lyrics furnished by Shabbir Ahmed.

Talking about the song, Amruta Fadnavis said in a statement, “‘Laal Ferrari’ is a song that carries so much power and excitement. The moment I stepped into the studio, I could feel its energy. Aditya’s music and Shabbir’s lyrics bring this fiery world to life, and I wanted my vocals to match that intensity. I think listeners will feel that same adrenaline rush when they hear it.”

The music video of the song is directed by Rajit Dev, and is drenched in shades of red, the colour of intensity, love, and unfiltered adrenaline.

‘Laal Ferrari’ has been released under the label of T-Series.

Amruta Fadnavis took up vocal training at the age of six in classical music, and has performed at various social events as well as has sung for many commercial and social films. She made her debut as a playback singer in Prakash Jha’s ‘Jai Gangaajal’ with the song titled ‘Sab Dhan Mati’. She sang a song in a biopic Sangharsh Yatra based on the life of BJP leader Gopinath Munde.

Her first music video ‘Phir Se’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan released by T-Series was viewed over 700,000 times in a single day and reached over 1.4 million views in three days. In 2018, her song ‘Mumbai River Anthem’ was to save the four rivers of Mumbai-Poisar, Dahisar, Oshiwara and Mithi.

In 2020, she sang ‘Alag Mera Ye Rang Hai’ for acid attack victims.

