Amritsar shocker: Two gunmen kill youth in daylight shooting, flee the scene

Amritsar, April 29 (IANS) In a shocking daylight incident, a man was shot dead by two assailants on a motorcycle in the bustling Kathiawala Bazaar of Amritsar. The deceased has been identified as Ravneet Singh, also known as Sonu Mota, a local resident. One of the assailants has also been identified, police said.

The deceased was on a scooter when he was attacked.

The assailants opened fire on Ravneet Singh in a crowded area and fled the scene immediately after the attack, causing panic and chaos among bystanders. The incident took place in broad daylight, raising serious questions about public safety and law enforcement in the area.

Soon after the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Vishaljit Singh, who arrived with his team, addressed the media and confirmed the identity of the victim.

He stated that the police had launched a full-scale investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby shops and streets to identify the attackers.

“This is a serious crime that occurred in a crowded market area. We are collecting all available evidence, including CCTV visuals. The motive behind the killing will be clear only after the investigation progresses,” said ADCP Vishaljit Singh.

He further informed that the assailant has been identified and his name is Abhijit Singh alias Abhi. “We have registered a case and are moving forward with further legal action,” he added.

Intensifying the investigation, the police personnel are also talking to eyewitnesses so that clues and evidence can be collected. Teams have reportedly been deployed to trace the route taken by the attackers after the shooting. Initial reports suggest that the murder could be linked to personal enmity or gang-related rivalry, but officials have not ruled out any possibilities.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with shopkeepers and residents expressing concern over rising street crimes and the audacity with which the attackers carried out the murder in a public place.

Security in the area has been tightened, and patrols have been increased to reassure the public. Meanwhile, Ravneet Singh's body has been sent for post-mortem, and his family has been informed.

As the investigation unfolds, the police are hopeful of making quick arrests in the case and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

