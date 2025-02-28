Amorim defends skipper Bruno, says ‘My opinion is more important than Roy Keane's’

Manchester, Feb 28 (IANS) Following the debate that has sparked over the importance of skipper Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United, with legend Roy Keane calling the Portuguese midfielder an ‘impostor’, head coach Ruben Amorim has jumped to his captain’s defence. Bruno rallied separate comebacks for Manchester United in the 2-2 draw vs Everton, where the Red Devils were trailing 0-2 at half-time, and in their 3-2 win over Ipswich Town.

The Red Devils head coach backed his captain, whilst acknowledging the status of Keane, by claiming his opinion is the exact opposite of the former Irish midfielder. "I heard about that. I have a different opinion. Bruno is really important for us and the club. He is playing well in a difficult context. He always wants the responsibility. I know sometimes as a captain he does things with his arms, but most of all, it is a lot of frustration for this year and the last year. He wants to win, and sometimes, it is hard to deal with that frustration.

"Everyone has an opinion. Roy Keane has big standards from his time at the club, and it is normal to have an opinion. I have an opposite opinion, and I think my opinion is more important than Roy Keane's because I am the coach," said Amorim in a press conference.

United will be without Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu for Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Fulham at Old Trafford. The wing-back, who signed from Lecce earlier this month, is serving the first of a three-match suspension after being sent off for serious foul play during Wednesday's home win over Ipswich Town.

His ban applies to all domestic competitions, meaning he will sit out of this fixture and the Premier League meetings with Arsenal and Leicester City, too. "It is business as usual. You don't want a player sent off because it is really hard to play with 10 men, and you lose a player for three games. Of course, there is a lot of noise because this is Manchester United, and everything is a big issue, but for me, it is a normal thing.

"He already knows. When you go inside the dressing room, he already knows - he is talking to me without talking. I don't need to say anything. He is frustrated and sad, but he is working and preparing for the next games. He is going to be a very important player for us,” added Amorim.

