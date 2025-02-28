NITI Aayog workshop on women-led development in North-East concludes

Aizawl, Feb 28 (IANS) The third state workshop organised by NITI Aayog on enabling the women-led development through entrepreneurship in the North-East region concluded at Mizoram University and was attended by many top dignitaries from the state government including the Chief Minister.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) and the Mizoram government. The event focused on empowering women entrepreneurs in the North-Eastern region and was attended by representatives from all eight north-eastern states.

The success of the workshop reaffirms WEP’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem for women across the country, particularly in the North-East.

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, also the chief guest at the inaugural session, said, “Women entrepreneurs in Mizoram have demonstrated remarkable potential and resilience, yet challenges like access to capital and markets persist. Through initiatives like the Mizoram Bana Kaih Handholding Scheme, we are shifting from a welfare-driven approach to an empowerment-based model—where individuals are not just beneficiaries but active contributors to the state’s progress.”

“I encourage more women to step forward, as their innovation and determination will define the future of Mizoram. The government stands with them in this journey towards economic and social transformation,” he added and urged them to receive the benefits of the program.

Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of Labour said that the WEP launch marks a transformative step in empowering our women entrepreneurs.

“This initiative would be ensuring that our women entrepreneurs truly benefit from it, unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and self-reliance in the state,” he said.

Dr. Vinod K Paul, Hon’ble Member, NITI Aayog emphasised the role of women entrepreneurs in shaping India's economic future.

“By combining the visionary initiatives of the state government with the support of WEP, we are creating a sustainable and inclusive environment where women entrepreneurs can thrive, scale their businesses, and contribute to India’s economic transformation,” he said.

Ms. Anna Roy, Principal Economic Advisor, NITI Aayog, and Mission Director, WEP, stated, “The WEP is a catalyst for change, bringing together government, private sector, and civil society to build a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem for women.”

“By addressing critical needs such as access to finance, markets, skilling, and mentorship, WEP empowers women entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and contribute to economic growth,” she further stated.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.