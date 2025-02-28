Will work in 'Mission Mode' to make govt run as super express: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday vowed not to allow wastage of even a single rupee of public money and promised to bring to book those responsible for corruption.

Concluding the Vote of Thanks on LG’s address to House, Chief Minister Gupta took a pledge in the House that her government would not rest even for one day till it fulfils all its poll promises, including cleaning of Yamuna and reactivating the rusted system.

She also said that she and her team of ministers would be available 24x7 for Delhiites.

“We are going to work in Mission Mode and change the rusted government machinery into a super express,” she said, claiming that the government will rid people of the pain they suffered over the past decade.

She said she would not pass the buck or indulge in blame game or indulge in vendetta politics like her predecessors. “I wish to tell the august House that today we have paid Rs 192 crore to MCD,” she said.

She said the Assembly was used earlier to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena but now it is being used to serve people and improve infrastructure and health services.

“We passed the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the first Cabinet meeting. We offered prayers at the Yamuna to promise that we would clean it,” she said, highlighting how her government sprung into action on its first day.

Reiterating her government’s commitment to serve people without wasting any time, the CM hit out at the AAP, calling it Dharna Party, for its love for protests while they were in government and now when they are in Opposition.

CM Gupta said Leader of the Opposition Atishi has been showing restlessness and repeatedly inquiring from her about the Rs 2,500 per month for women but let me assure her that the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fulfilled at any cost.

“The AAP has been busy plotting for publicity all the time through social media messaging,” she said.

She also hit out at the previous AAP government for the highest defecation in the national capital, lack of permanent houses for slum dwellers and an increase in dropout rate in government schools.

“The previous government denied Delhiites the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme because of ego problems. They did not allow the start of the scheme because it had Pradhan Mantri prefixed to it,” she said.

Referring to the suspension of AAP legislators from the Assembly on February 25, she said the AAP legislators were looking for an excuse to avoid attending the proceedings of the House in which the CAG reports were to be tabled to expose their previous government.

“They picked up the fake issue of removal of photos of B.R. Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from my office to stay out of the Assembly,” she said.

Describing former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as an over ambitious person who did not want to let the Central government serve the city, CM Gupta said the earlier Delhi government did not play its administrative and financial role in projects like Yamuna cleaning, Delhi Metro extension and disposal of garbage from landfill mountains

She also referred to over 60 crore people taking a dip in Mahakumbh at Prayagraj and said, “If the Ganga can be cleaned, why can’t the Yamuna be cleaned.”

On a lighter note, she hit out at AAP workers for their social media activism. “On my first day in office they started making a meme saying that I posed with all the well wishers using just one bouquet.”

“I want to tell them that I am a daughter of a Baniya – a community strictly against wasteful expenditure – and I promise Delhiites that I will continue to ensure that not a single rupee of public money is wasted in the city,” she said.

At the end of the discussion on Vote of Thanks, a motion was passed with voice vote. The motion was moved by Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

