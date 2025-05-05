Amol Parashar reveals how Vinay Pathak inspired him to give his best in ‘Gram Chikitsalay’

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Amol Parashar is all praise for his “Gram Chikitsalay” co-actor Vinay Pathak, crediting the veteran actor’s infectious energy and dedication for pushing him to raise the bar in his own performance.

Reflecting on their time together on set, Amol shared how Vinay's passion for the craft created an inspiring environment that brought out the best in everyone. Speaking about his experience working with Vinay , Amol shared “I hadn’t interacted with him personally before, but we’d worked with a lot of the same people, so I already had a sense of who he was, and he came in exactly as I had heard: warm, fun, and so easy to work with.”

“His craft is unquestionable! I’ve seen him hold the stage solo for hours, and his vibe on set was just so relaxed and uplifting. We didn’t have a lot of scenes together, but the ones we shared were an absolute delight to shoot. I’d often hear people say, ‘Shooting with Vinay sir is a blast,’ and I’d jokingly say, ‘Hope my scenes don’t end up looking dull next to his!’ That kind of infectious energy really motivates you to bring your A-game,” he added.

“Gram Chikitsalay,” produced under the banner of TVF, is set in the rustic village of Bhatkandi. At the heart of the story is Amol Parashar, who plays Dr. Prabhat — an earnest young doctor determined to challenge the flaws in the system and bring about real change. Starring alongside him is Vinay Pathak, who takes on the role of the eccentric Dr. Chetak Kumar.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Prime Video’s series is written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava and directed by Rahul Pandey. "Gram Chikitsalay" is a drama that follows the inspiring journey of Dr. Prabhat, a city-based doctor who sets out to revive an almost defunct Primary Health Centre in the remote village of Bhathkandi. The show boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in pivotal roles.

The drama is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories on May 9.

