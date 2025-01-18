Amitabh Bachchan pays a tribute to Ganga Maiya amidst Mahakumbh

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Mahakumbh 2025 began on 13th January, and ever since then millions of pilgrims have visited Prayagraj seeking spiritual purification. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official IG account and dropped a special post, commemorating one of the biggest religious events of the century.

Big Big shared a montage of people taking a dip in the holy river, along with the words, "Jai Ganga Maiya Ji Ki", and "Jai Maa Yamunotri".

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post with an Om emoji.

Prior to this, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and penned a cryptic tweet saying, "Mahakumbh Snan Bhava"

The post suggested that the legendary superstar might soon be visiting the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to take the holy dip in Sangam. However, nothing has been announced officially till now. For the unversed, Prayagraj is also the hometown of Big B.

Concerned about the actor's wellbeing, one of the netizens wrote in the comment section, "Respected Bachchan sahab, hope you are well. Despite your age and health issues, you should not let go of this special occasion and take the holy dip in Mahakumbh 2025."

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan's work, Big B last graced the screens with the Tamil action entertainer "Vettaiyan". Made under the direction of TJ Gnanavel, the actor was seen sharing the screen with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, along with Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak in secondary roles.

"Vettaiyan" revolves around the life of Athiyan (Rajinikanth), a seasoned police officer who ends up killing an innocent person during an encounter. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the music for the drama has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography for the film has been handled by S. R. Kathir, while Philomin Raj has performed the editing.

Mahakumbh is a result of a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years, making it extremely special.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.