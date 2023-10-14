Amit Trivedi talks about understanding Gen-Zs taste in music

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Singer-composer Amit Trivedi, who has come out with his new album ‘Songs Of Trance 2’, has talked about the Gen-Zs taste of music and described it as “constantly surprising.”

Talking about the music the young lot like, Trivedi told IANS: “They have always surprised. What I perceive they would like they don't like. What they like is so unexpected and unpredictable. They always challenge you.”

He recalled how the Gen-Z surprised him by choosing the music of ‘Qala’ over ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, which he says was created keeping in mind the 18,19 and 20 years old.

“Ofcourse, like I remember we were working on ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ and ‘Qala’ at the same time. ‘Qala’ is 1940s and 1950s music… ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ was a special target for the Gen-Zs written, created for the 18, 19 and 20 year olds. Party goers.”

He added: “And in our heads, in the studio we were like ‘‘Qala’ kaun sunega? Who will listen to 40s and 50s music. We thought ‘Almost Pyaar DJ Mohabbat’ is the thing’ but the opposite happened and these Gen-Zs were making reels on ‘Shauk’ and ‘Ghode Par Sawaar’.... So, they constantly surprise you.

Trivedi’s latest album is all about trance music but with a spin. ‘Songs Of Trance 2’ is the musician's independent label, Amit Trivedi Azaad, the it has a total of six songs — Jhoome Nain, Puttha Paasa, Bairi Birha, Shariyat-E-Dil, Fursat and Jhumme Raat.

The musician has collaborated with several artistes to bring the album to life. How difficult or easy was it for him?

“It's both difficult and easy. Being in the industry for so many years you know artists singers you love to work with, voices you love to work with… They come on board. That way it is easy also. But to get the right voices, getting correct voices that can be challenging at times,” Trivedi said.

Trance is a popular genre and Trivedi reveals why.

“The purpose of trance is different. Dark lights, dim lights, loud music immerses into the experience. It transports a person from the real world to a different space.”

