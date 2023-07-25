Amit Shah seeks Kharge, Chowdhury's cooperation for discussion on Manipur in Parliament

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for their cooperation in the discussion on the Manipur issue in both Houses of Parliament.

"Today, I wrote to the Opposition leaders of both houses, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Ji of Lok Sabha, and Mallikarjun Kharge Ji of Rajya Sabha, appealing to them for their invaluable cooperation in the discussion of the Manipur issue," Shah wrote in a tweet, along with the copies of letter addressed to Kharge and Chowdhury.

He also sought cooperation from other Opposition parties on this matter.

"The government is ready to discuss the issue of Manipur and seeks cooperation from all the parties, rising above party lines. I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue," he said.

The Opposition which is being spearheaded by the Congress has been demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to the House and give a statement on the Manipur issue.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.