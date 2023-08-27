Amit Shah congratulates Indian women's blind cricket team for winning gold
New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Indian Women's Blind Cricket team for winning gold at the IBSA World Games-2023, held in Birmingham.
"Congratulations to the Indian women's blind cricket team on winning the gold medal at the IBSA World Games-2023. They have not only created history but also carved a place in the inspiration of every Indian youth who dares to achieve what is extraordinary. My best wishes to them in their future endeavors," he posted in his X handle on Sunday.
Indian Women's blind cricket team on Saturday defeated Australia in the finals by nine wicket and won gold medal at the IBSA World Games.
