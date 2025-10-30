Amidst divorce rumours, Jay Bhanushali wants Mahhi Vij to “shine on” in her upcoming project

Mumbai Oct 30 (IANS) The rumours of television host and actor Jay Bhanushali and his actress wife, Mahhi Vij, heading towards splitsville are currently doing the rounds on the internet.

Amidst the rumours that are rife, Jay took to his social media account to wish Mahhi Vij good luck for her upcoming project. Sharing the teaser of Mahhi’s upcoming television show, Seher wrote, “Looking forward to Mahhi Vij shining.

Looking promising.” Mahhi too reshared Jay's post for her without any caption or emoticon added. For the uninitiated, rumours of Jay and Mahhi heading for a divorce have taken the internet by storm. There has been no confirmation on it as of yet, and neither Jay nor Mahhi have given any official statement. In fact, Mahhi recently threatened to sue a social media channel that had confirmed the couple to be separating without any solid proof.

Taking to the post's comment section, Mahhi wrote, “Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this.” Amidst separation rumours, Jay had shared a cute picture of himself with his daughter Tara on his social media account, sans wife Mahhi Vij. Mahhi had also shared a video on her social media account expressing that she was waiting to meet her kids, who were on a trip to Japan with their father, Jay.

She said she was waiting to meet and hug them. Fans were quick to point out how Mahhi did not mention talking about Jay at all. Recently, Jay and his daughters, Khushi Ray and Tara Bhanushali, were on a 10-day trip to Japan. The actor had been sharing a series of posts and stories from his trip, giving fans a glimpse of his travel moments with his little ones.

For the uninitiated, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi got married in 2011 after dating for a couple of years. They have been foster parents to their caretakers' children, Khushi and Rajveer, and welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.

–IANS

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