Amid rising temperatures, cyclonic circulation may bring rain to Tamil Nadu

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) After enduring a spell of intense summer heat, Tamil Nadu is set to receive a much-needed respite with light to moderate rainfall expected across the state from April 2 to 4, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The change in weather is attributed to multiple meteorological factors, particularly a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and a wind discontinuity over peninsular India. These systems are forecast to trigger rain and thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Over the past week, temperatures soared across the region, with Vellore and Madurai hitting a scorching 40 degrees Celsius -- the highest in the state so far this year this season. However, meteorologists predict a dip of 2 to 3 degrees in maximum temperatures as rainfall activity picks up.

The interior and western parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to benefit the most from the showers. Districts such as Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, and Dindigul are likely to see rain on April 2.

On April 3, isolated showers are expected over the ghat areas of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and Erode. Light to moderate rainfall may continue in isolated parts of the state on April 4 and 5, according to the latest weather bulletin from the RMC.

A trough extending from interior Odisha to the Comorin region -- cutting across South Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra, Karnataka, and North Tamil Nadu -- is also expected to contribute to this shift in weather.

The maximum temperatures may remain 2 to 3 degrees above normal. However, from April 2 onward, temperatures are expected to return to normal or even dip slightly below average across the state.

On Monday, Salem recorded the highest temperature at 39 degrees Celsius. Stations in Dharmapuri, Erode, Karur Paramathi, Madurai Airport, and Vellore all reported temperatures exceeding 38 degrees. In contrast, Chennai’s Nungambakkam recorded a relatively milder 33.7 degrees. The city is not expected to receive rain over the next 48 hours, but maximum temperatures may reach 35-36 degrees.

Despite the recent heat, Tamil Nadu had a strong northeast monsoon season, recording 14 per cent more rainfall than average. The state received 447 mm of rain, surpassing the seasonal norm of 393 mm. Chennai alone saw a 16 per cent increase in rainfall, receiving 845 mm, while Coimbatore recorded a substantial 47 per cent rise above average. These developments followed the devastating Cyclone Fengal, which battered Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from November 29 to December 1 last year. The cyclone brought torrential rains and was followed by additional showers from a low-pressure system in the southern Bay of Bengal. The disaster claimed 12 lives, submerged 2.11 lakh hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, and impacted 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals.

