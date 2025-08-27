Ambaji Maha Mela from Sept: Mounted patrols, CCTV, and ‘She Teams’ for devotee safety

Ambaji (Gujarat), Aug 27 (IANS) Preparations are on for the Bhadarvi Poonam Maha Mela 2025, scheduled to be held from September 1 to 7 at Ambaji, one of the most revered centres of devotion and faith in Gujarat.

District officials and temple authorities shared details of the extensive arrangements being made to ensure a safe and memorable experience for lakhs of devotees expected to attend. This year, the mela will feature several special attractions and upgraded facilities.

The administration has formed 29 district-level committees to oversee various aspects of the fair.

To maintain cleanliness, 1,500 sanitation workers will be deployed in round-the-clock shifts, with District Development Officers specially appointed to supervise the campaign.

Arrangements cover every aspect of the pilgrimage, including 'darshan' management, food stalls, rest facilities, parking, security, offering distribution, footwear stands, drinking water, toilets, and cleanliness.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Sumbe highlighted that security will be managed through a three-tier system, with 5,000 police personnel deployed in two shifts.

“The police will function not as a force but as a facilitator to ensure smooth 'darshan' and peaceful movement of pilgrims,” he said.

Security measures include mounted police patrols in hilly terrain, specialised women’s 'She Team' units, and continuous monitoring through CCTV networks.

Adding to the devotional fervour, cultural attractions have also been planned.

A two-day drone show will illuminate the skies above Ambaji, while the temple complex will be adorned with decorative lighting and a public announcement system.

The temple administrator confirmed that four restaurants will remain open throughout the seven days to serve devotees, in addition to the food stalls and 'prasad' counters. With its combination of spiritual significance, strict security, and modern attractions, officials expressed confidence that Maha Mela 2025 will be one of the most memorable gatherings in recent years, blending devotion with discipline and celebration.

The Ambaji Maha Mela, held every year during Bhadarvi Purnima at the revered Ambaji temple in Gujarat, is one of the most significant religious gatherings in western India. Attracting lakhs of devotees from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, the fair is not only a symbol of deep-rooted faith in Goddess Amba but also a celebration of culture, music, and tradition.

Pilgrims walk for days to reach the temple, showcasing the spirit of devotion and unity, while the fair itself boosts local economy, tourism, and traditional crafts.

Beyond its religious importance, the Ambaji Maha Mela represents a blend of spirituality, heritage, and community bonding.

