Amazon India logs highest-ever 140 cr customer visits, over 85 pc from non-metro cities

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) In a perfect example of growing rural consumption, Amazon India on Saturday said it witnessed highest-ever 140 crore customer visits during its month-long festive sales, with more than 85 per cent of them coming from non-metro cities.

Almost 70 per cent of participating sellers hailed from tier 2 and beyond cities, and the e-commerce giant also witnessed highest-ever number of sellers (from tier 2 and 3 cities) receiving a sale compared to the festive season last year.

The online marketplace said it delivered over three crore products to Prime members across the country during the ;Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2024’ within the same or next-day - a 26 per cent increase from previous year.

“We are committed to creating more opportunities that unlock greater value for our entire ecosystem of customers, sellers, and partners,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President–Categories, Amazon India.

The festive sales saw over 70 per cent increase in sellers surpassing Rs 1 crore in sales compared to last year. Small and medium businesses, including women entrepreneurs, weavers, and artisans sold over 1,000 units every minute during the event, according to the company.

“Over 4,500 sellers experienced a 10x spike, over 7,000 sellers saw a 5x spike, and over 13,000 enjoyed a 2x spike in sales as compared to last year’s event,” said Amazon India.

EMIs fuelled big-ticket purchases. One in four electronics sales, from mobiles to large appliances, leveraged EMI options. A staggering four out of five of these were No Cost EMIs, registering 45 per cent YoY growth. Overall EMI adoption surged 25 per cent compared to 2023, said the e-commerce giant.

The premium smartphone segment (Rs 30,000 and above) saw the highest YoY growth (among all price segments, in volume) driven by wide range of selection, great deals and payment options. Tier 2 and beyond cities contributed to more than 70 per cent of the premium smartphone sales.

More than 50 per cent of TV purchases came from tier 2 and 3 cities and demand for large appliances from tier 2 cities grew by 25 per cent with customers preferring air conditioners and refrigerators.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.