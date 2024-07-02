Amarnath Yatra: 51,000 perform 'darshan' in three days

Jammu, July 2 (IANS) Since it started on June 29, so far 51,000 devotees have performed the Amarnath Yatra while another batch of 6,537 pilgrims left for Kashmir in two escorted convoys on Tuesday.

Officials said that the 6,537 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Valley.

“Of these, 2106 devotees left in an escorted convoy of 105 vehicles at 3.05 a.m. for Baltal base camp while 4,431 pilgrims left at 3.50 a.m. in 156 vehicles for Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp,” officials said.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast generally cloudy weather on both the Yatra routes with light rain/thunder in the morning hours.

Yatris take either the 48 km long traditional Pahalgam cave shrine route or the shorter 14 km long Baltal route to perform the Yatra.

Those using the Pahalgam route take four days to reach the cave shrine while those taking the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having ‘darshan’ inside the cave shrine.

The cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Extensive arrangements for security have been made this year all along the nearly 300 km long Jammu-Srinagar highway, at the twin Yatra routes, the two base camps and the cave shrine to ensure a smooth, incident-free Yatra.

Over 124 ‘langars’ (community kitchens) have been set up along both the routes and also at the transit camps and the cave shrine. Over 7,000 ‘Sevadars’ (Volunteers) are serving the Yatris during this year’s Yatra.

To manage the rush of the Yatris, the Railways have decided to add additional trains from July 3.

Helicopter services are also available for the Yatris on both routes.

