Amarnath Yatra 2024 breaks records with 4.71 lakh devotees in 32 days

Jammu, July 31 (IANS) Over 4.71 lakh devotees had ‘darshan’ during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra so far breaking last year’s entire Yatra record of 4.45 lakh pilgrims as another batch of 1,654 pilgrims left Jammu for the Valley on Wednesday, said officials.

“This number is more than last year’s total pilgrim number of 4.45 lakh who went to Amarnath cave shrine during the entire Yatra period. Yesterday, 5,000 devotees performed the Yatra while a new batch of 1,654 left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Valley in two escorted convoys. Both convoys left for the Valley at 3.20 a.m.," the officials said.

“First escorted convoy of 17 vehicles carrying 456 pilgrims left for the North Kashmir Baltal base camp. The second escorted convoy of 34 vehicles carrying 1,198 Yatris left for the South Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp”, officials said.

Arrangements of security, community kitchens (Langars), transit and base camps and the ubiquitous presence of security forces all along the highway from Jammu to Kashmir have ensured a safe, smooth and hassle-free Yatra this year.

The most important helping hand to the Yatris is provided by the locals. These locals employ ponies and work as porters for the pilgrims often carrying the weak and infirm devotees on their back up and down the treacherous mountain route on both sides of approach.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that this ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas. Devotees approach the cave shrine either from the traditional South Kashmir Pahalgam route or the North Kashmir Baltal route.

The Pahalgam-Cave shrine axis is 48 Km long and takes Yatris 4-5 days to reach the shrine. The Baltal-Cave shrine axis is 14 Km long and takes one day for the pilgrims to have ‘darshan’ and return to the base camp.

Helicopter services are also available for the pilgrims both at Baltal on the North Kashmir route and at Chandanwari on the South Kashmir route.

This year’s Yatra will conclude after 52 days on August 19 coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

