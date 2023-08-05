Allu Arjun to start marathon shooting schedule for 'Pushpa: The Rule' from Sunday

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who has kept fans of his blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise' brimming with anticipation with regards to the sequel, is about to kick start another marathon shooting schedule of his much-awaited film 'Pushpa: The Rule' on Sunday.

The actor will shoot at the popular Ramoji Rao studio in Hyderabad. Ever since the makers have launched the poster and teaser of 'Pushpa: The Rule', it has piqued huge curiosity and anticipation amongst the audience across the globe.

A source informed that after completing major shooting schedules at different locations across the country, the makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' will be starting their new schedule from Sunday. All the pre-production work for the new schedule has been done and the actors including Allu Arjun and others are all geared up for the shoot.

The source said: "Interestingly, it's learnt that the cast is going to shoot some important scenes at Ramoji Rao film city in Hyderabad with huge sets being erected at the place. Since it’s a sequel, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a visual spectacle for the audience."

'Pushpa: The Rule' is one of the most awaited films of the year. While the first part of the film registered a phenomenal success at the box office, Allu Arjun was widely appreciated by the audience and the critics for his impactful performance. The superstar truly left a huge impact on the mind of the audience who went on to recreate his look from the film on multiple occasions and festivals.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun has recently announced an untitled project by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and again a collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.