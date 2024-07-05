Allot furnished flats to Pandit employees forthwith: J&K CS

Srinagar, July 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary (CS) Atal Dulloo on Friday instructed the officials to allot furnished flats to Pandit employees forthwith and ensure the early completion of their transit accommodations.

The CS also enquired about the status of blocks raised at each of the 12 locations in different districts of the Valley. He also emphasised completing all these blocks as per the deadlines fixed without fail.

Secretary, DMRR&R, Anil Koul said that out of the total 6000 flats to be made for the same number of employees, around 4800 had already been taken up for completion at different locations.

He said that the construction of 2088 flats has been completed to date of which 998 have been allotted to genuine applicants.

He said that work on 2712 flats is at an advanced stage of completion and these are going to be handed over in the next few months for allotment.

“Since the onset of April this year, construction of 536 new flats had been taken in hand and 392 flats had also been completed, resulting in a net addition of about 144 flats during this period,” Secretary, DMRR&R, Anil Koul informed in the meeting.

