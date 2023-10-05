Alliance with JD-S: BJP legislator unhappy with tie-up; hints at quitting party

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (IANS) BJP legislator and former Karnataka Cabinet minister S.T. Somashekar on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the saffron party's alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) while hinting towards quitting the party.

Notably, the alliance with JD-S has evoked mixed responses from the Karnataka unit BJP leaders, especially in the southern Karnataka region.

According to sources, as the alliance was approved by the high command, the BJP leaders have been told not to talk negatively about the arrangement. However, many leaders are unhappy and considering quitting the BJP, and Somasekhar is one among them.

"Once the official announcement is made in this regard, I will take my decision," Somasekhar said, hinting at quitting the party.

The former Karnataka minister said that he has been "competing with the JD-S for 20 years".

"I have also seen the Congress-JD-S coalition government. Our party workers can never work along with JD-S workers. I have seen mental harassment closely," he said.

Stating that he was not happy with the alliance, Somasekhar said: "There is harassment by the JD-S workers. No one is speaking out, but they all have reservations about the alliance with JD-S. Our party did not discuss this with us.

"It's about party workers at the grassroots level. They have struggled and fought against the JD-S in six elections. We cannot go against the party workers, leaders and win elections and become MLAs. Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa asked me not to take any decision and I have not spoken about it to date," he added.

Former BJP legislator from Hassan, Preetham Gowda, who won a seat for BJP in Hassan city for the first time, also expressed his displeasure over the alliance earlier.

A source said many "unhappy" BJP leaders for now have fingers crossed over the consequences of the alliance on their political careers.

