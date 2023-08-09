Alleging paper leak, Surjewala demands scrapping of HPSC, HSSC; inquiry by HC judge

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday fumed over the alleged paper leaks in Haryana and demanded scrapping of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted on August 6 and 7, for filling 12,116 vacancies in various Haryana government departments.

Surjewala, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP alleged that questions were found repeated from the previous day’s exam thus proving beyond any doubt that it was the handiwork of the paper-leak mafia, which was being protected and patronized by the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

He disclosed that of the 100 questions that were asked in group 56 paper conducted on August 7, 41 were straightway “copy-pasted as it is”, from the group 57 paper, conducted previous day on August 6.

He said that this was obviously done to facilitate and make the job of the middlemen involved in the paper leak, easy.

“They simply needed to convey ‘one line’ that prepare the previous day’s paper”, Surjewala pointed out, while remarking, for this “one line the middlemen in the paper mafia case made between Rs 25 to Rs 35 lakhs”.

He observed that, with such huge stakes involved, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) knocked the doors of the court at midnight, to get the single judge court order cancelling the paper, stayed and conducted the test in a tearing hurry within 24 hours.

The Congress leader alleged that the modus operandi of the “paper leak mafia” appeared to be the same and similar to the HPSC.

He also highlighted that in the HPSC paper leak case also, 38 questions were repeated from the previous paper in a “cut copy paste” pattern.

Surjewala demanded scrapping of the test saying not only was the paper leaked, but there were also some glaring mistakes in the question papers.

He asked, when questions were wrong, how can candidates answer these correctly.

He demanded that the entire HPSC and the HSSC should be disbanded and an inquiry be ordered by a sitting High Court judge into multiple cases of paper leak.

