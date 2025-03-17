Allari Naresh’s next, a horror-thriller, titled ‘12A Railway Colony’

Chennai, Mar 17 (IANS) Director Nani Kasaragadda’s upcoming film, a horror thriller featuring actor Allari Naresh in the lead, has now been titled ‘12A Railway Colony’, its makers announced on Monday.

Actor Allari Naresh, on Monday, shared the title teaser on his X timeline.

He wrote, “ There is no need to escape alive...! Welcome to the paranormal world of #12ARailwayColony. Title Teaser.”

Dr. Anil Vishwanath, who is known for his work on ‘Polimera’ and ‘Polimera 2’, takes on the role of the showrunner, besides providing the story, screenplay, and dialogues for this ambitious venture.

The movie is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, of the renowned production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Pavan Kumar presenting the film.

The project marks the directorial debut of Nani Kasaragadda, who will not only be directing but will also be handling the editing responsibilities.

The teaser released by the makers provides a glimpse of the movie's premise. It opens with Allari Naresh standing by a window, deep in thought, setting a contemplative mood. Viva Harsha's voiceover inquires why spirits only appear to a select few, hinting at the supernatural elements to come.

As the teaser progresses, eerie and unsettling occurrences unfold, with every character becoming increasingly suspicious. The tension culminates in a dramatic moment where Allari Naresh's character shoots someone and, with a sinister smile, leaves the audience eager to know more.

Allari Naresh seems to have come up with another interesting role in this film, which features Dr Kamakshi Bhaskarla of Polimera series fame as the leading lady.

Along with the lead pair, actors Sai Kumar, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Saddam, Jeevan Kumar, Gagan Vihari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Madhumani will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

Cinematographer Kushendar Ramesh Reddy and music director Bheems Ceciroleo’s quality work is evident in the title teaser of the film, which the makers say will release this summer.

