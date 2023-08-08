All must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance of BJP: Kharge to Assam leaders

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the leaders of Assam to discuss the poll preparedness and said that we are reinvigorating the organisation and all leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP.

The meeting at the party headquarters was also attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Assam unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, Assam incharge Jitendra Singh among several others.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "In Assam, the Congress party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. We are reinvigorating the organisation. All leaders and workers must reach out to people and expose the misgovernance and incompetence of the BJP.

"Congress party built Assam, brick by brick, and ensured peace, progress and welfare of the state. Today, the strategy meeting with @INCAssam leaders focussed on some crucial issues facing the state," Kharge said.

The Congress has been preparing for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections and has held several state leaders to chalk out strategy.

