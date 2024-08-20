All India coordination meeting of RSS to be held in Kerala on Aug 31

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday announced that it will hold its annual all-India coordination meeting (Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak) in Palakkad city of Kerala from August 31 to September 2.

“In the three-day meeting, there will be discussion on various issues of national interest. Recent important happenings and planning regarding the various dimensions of social change will also be discussed,” said RSS Chief Spokesperson (Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh), Sunil Ambekar.

Sunil Ambekar said that the meeting will see the participation of key office bearers of various Sangh-inspired organisations.

“All these organisations will participate as per invitation. The participants will share information and exchange experiences about their respective work and will talk about the measures for increasing mutual cooperation and coordination on various subjects,” Ambekar said.

He added that all these organisations are active with democratic methods in various fields of social life through constructive activities for social transformation.

The Chief Spokesperson said that RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Dattatreya Hosabale and all six Sah Sarkaryawah along with other senior office-bearers will participate in the meeting.

“Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, national president, Organising Secretary and important office-bearers of 32 Sangh inspired organisations will participate in the meeting,” Sunil Ambekar said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Baithak is generally organised once a year. In September 2023, the all-India coordination meeting of RSS was organised in Pune, Maharashtra.

