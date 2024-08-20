Three teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Japan

Tokyo, Aug 20 (IANS) Three teenagers aged 16 to 19 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a brutal assault on a man in a park in Japan's Osaka Prefecture, local media reported on Tuesday.

Osaka Prefectural Police arrested a 16-year-old resident of Tokyo's Kita Ward, a 19-year-old living in the city of Osaka's Naniwa Ward and another 19-year-old of no fixed address on Monday for allegedly assaulting and attempting to kill the 22-year-old man, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time on August 18, when the victim, identified as Ryuya Onaka, a resident of Kyoto's Ukyo Ward, was found lying in a park in the city of Toyonaka, bleeding from his mouth and unconscious.

He was immediately admitted to a hospital, where he remained in a coma, the report said.

The teens stand accused of attempting to kill Onaka by punching and kicking him in the head. Onaka was diagnosed with an acute subdural hematoma, it added.

The victim and the suspects are believed to have met at a gathering spot in Osaka's Minami district, a location frequented by young people.

According to the police, multiple witnesses reported seeing a group of men and women assaulting the victim before fleeing the scene. Some accomplices are believed to be at large, the report said.

The police have not revealed whether or not the suspects have admitted to the allegations.

