All demands of farmers relating to Centre, nothing to do with state, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (IANS) Underlining that all the demands of farmers are related to the Union government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state would oppose any move to once again pass "draconian anti-farmers laws" through the back door.

The Chief Minister, in his first media interaction after almost a fortnight, said that for the past few months, the farmers’ agitation has been going at the Shambhu and Khanori borders and during last January and February, farmers' groups had detailed parleys with the Centre in which the state government acted as a bridge.

He categorically held that the demands of the farmers are primarily concerned with the Union government and Punjab has no role to play in it.

Without mincing words, Mann said: "It is unfortunate that after forming the government at the Centre, the Modi-led government has not bothered to show any concern about the farmers.”

He alleged that now the Union government "is trying to bring back the black laws through the back door".

On the fast by farmers leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Mann said, the fast is on but the Union government is giving cold shoulder to it whereas the state has deployed more than 50 doctors to take care of the health of the farmers leader”.

Mann said he had himself called Dallewal and urged him to end his fast but the Union government has not made any effort to assuage the sentiments of food growers.

He said the Union government “wants Dallewal and farmers should be lifted from the protest site irrespective of the fact that they are not creating any law and order problem”.

The Chief Minister said he was surprised that the Union government "is shying away from talking with the farmers and trying to put the onus on the state government".

He said instead of making any effort to redress the grievances of the farmers, the Union government “is trying to fix the responsibility of the farmers”.

Mann said ironically rather than solving the problems of farmers, the Union government “is again ready to implement the draconian laws”.

He said the state government "will not support this move which is against the interests of Punjab and its farmers". He said the state "is already implementing the orders of the Supreme Court to save precious lives of the farmers".

