Alisha Parveen says ‘Sargun Mehta believed I was her Alia from Udaariyaan’

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Alisha Parveen, who is currently playing the role of ‘Alia’ in the family drama ‘Udaariyaan’, has recalled her first meeting with the producer of the show Sargun Mehta.

In 2019, actress Sargun had started her own production house Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, with her husband Ravi Dubey and co-produced a film ‘Jhalle’. In March 2021, Dreamiyata Entertainment produced television series ‘Udaariyaan’.

The show formerly featured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The show’s enthralling post-leap storyline of love and aspirations continues to captivate its viewers.

Staying true to their characters and embracing their roles with unwavering dedication, the new cast, Alisha as Alia, Anuraj Chahal as Armaan Gill, and Aditi Bhagat as Aasmaa Dhillon are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience entertained.

Recalling her meeting with Sargun, Alisha said: “I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to Sargun Mehta who is the producer of our show. When I first met her, she advised me to be myself, and believed that I was her Alia from ‘Udaariyaan’.”

“When someone shows that kind of confidence in you, it makes a huge difference in the way you approach work. I thank her for inspiring me to be a better actor and person. Alia values her dreams and is willing to leave no stone unturned to fulfill them. If my mentor sees the same drive in me, it’s a huge compliment,” she added.

Alia is the beloved daughter of Nehmat (played by Twinkle Arora) and Ekam (played by Hitesh Bharadwaj), a rebellious soul who considers Nehmat her greatest adversary. She believes that Nehmat drove her mother away and selfishly took her father, mistaking Harleen for her real mother.

Armaan is a 25-years old high-spirited guy, who holds a special place in Alia’s heart, and believes there’s nothing a jugaad can’t fix. On the other hand, Harleen's biological daughter, Aasmaa, is a dreamer raised in Canada but carries a profound love for India in her heart. As fate would have it, the lives of Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa intertwine in unexpected ways.

The show airs on Colors.

