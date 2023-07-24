Alice In Chains celebrates 10 years of 'Devil Put Dinosaurs Here'

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) Legendary American heavy metal band Alice In Chains or AIC have just celebrated the 10th anniversary of their fifth studio 'Devil Put Dinosaurs Here', which marked their second album with new singer and rhythm guitarist William Duvall after their universally acclaimed fourth album 'Black Gives Way To Blue', which marked Duvall's entry in the band and was immensely successful.

Taking to social media the band is now giving a capsule of the album which will include their chart-topping singles such as 'Hollow' and 'Stone' as well as vinyl disc of the entire album personally signed by the band members.

Released back in 2013 'Devil Put Dinosaurs Here' while not as successful as 'Black Gives Way To Blue' was nonetheless a massive success reaching No.2 at Billboard 200 beating out several rock, metal and even pop artistes, coming as a big surprise to many.

In addition, several big music magazines such as Pop Matters, Rolling Stone, Kerrang, Metal Hammer and Loudwire gave the album 4/5 stars to an 85 per cent positive score.

The album also received one Grammy nod, one Juno nomination, one Metal Storm Award nomination as well as four Loudwire Music Award nominations.

Following this, the band released their sixth album 'Rainier Fog' in 2018 which was also hugely successful going number 12 at Billboard 200, and No. 1 Billboard's best rock/metal albums of the year.

The album was noted for a darker and more haunting approach to their music, with a slightly lesser focus on the metal part. However, the singles such as 'Stone', 'Hollow', 'Phantom Limb' and even the title track boasted immensely heavy riffs, crushing bass and haunting melodies.

Alice In Chains were formed in 1987 in Seattle and are considered one of the leading forces of the Grunge scene in the '90s alongside Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam which resulted in the birth of post-grunge and alternative rock/metal genres leading to the birth of bands such as Sevendust, Godsmack, Seether, Creed etc.

However, the band itself has refuted the tag much like the other bands in the scene and have primarily identified themselves as heavy metal, much like Soundgarden who also called themselves metal and rock'n roll, while Nirvana never accepted the grunge label simply calling themselves rock or hardcore punk, and Pearl Jam simply called themselves rock'n roll.

With over 60 million records sold worldwide, Alice In Chains is one of the most influential and best-selling bands of all time, inspiring countless artistes such as Creed, Alter Bridge, Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age, Three Days Grace, Incubus, Disturbed, Avenged Sevenfold, In Flames, Opeth, Dream Theater, Slipknot, Korn among other big artists.

Even their peer bands such as Metallica, Pantera alongside Black Sabbath have praised them greatly, with many calling the band a mix between Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd. The band has been nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and has gotten 11 Grammy nominations, one Juno Awards nod, two wins at Metal Storm Awards and one at Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award.

