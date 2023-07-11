Alia's new vlog is all about chiffon, Raha's birth, childhood dreams

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday released a new vlog on her YouTube channel on the shoot of the romantic song 'Tum Kya Mile' from her upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She also revealed how she had to get "back in shape" for her character Rani, post the birth of her daughter Raha.

The vlog starts with Alia enjoying a fresh breeze of air, while sitting in a car and then a picturesque landscape with snowclad mountains appears. Karan Johar, who is accompanying her in the car, is seen saying, "All your bachpan ka sapnas (childhood dreams) are coming true na."

To which she says, "Yeah", and keeps her fingers crossed.

Alia then shows a 360-degree clip, saying "it's day one of the shoot and it's snowing", adding that "not allowed to shoot. It's minus three degrees right now". Her mother Soni Razdan is also seen in the background.

The actress revealed that this is the first shooting she did after giving birth. She also attached her gym clips, in which she could be seen working out.

"I had to get back in shape for Rani. I just had four months to prepare. We have two weeks till we shoot our song for 'Rocky Aur Rani', and I have only started to work out after six weeks of postpartum. We started very slow, but had a large goal to reach," Alia said.

The vlog also shows Mickey Contractor giving Alia her first makeup look for the song.

Mickey says: "I am speechless right now and I am panicking."

Alia replies: "The reason we are panicking is that we are trying something new. This is like the masterclass of the no-makeup look, which is the toughest look to do in the world, but we are attempting a no-makeup look for a full on romantic song."

Showing a panoramic view of the area as she walks across picturesque snow-clad Kashmir, she exclaims: "Filmmaking and song making are very glamorous."

Here, we can also spot fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Then Alia flaunts her dance steps in a pistachio-coloured saree, and KJo could be heard saying, "Three decades of chiffon sarees."

Alia then announces that she has wrapped up the shoot, to which KJO says, "Yeah, it was kind of a turbulent shoot. It wasn't easy. We have covered the length and breath of Kashmir. We have shot in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar. And I combated a viral, you had your baby. I am shooting a song like this after 17 years, i.e., a chiffon saree song."

The 30-year-old actress reveals that her favourite look from the song was in black saree, which she shot on the top of the mountain in Chandanwari.

The vlog also features Alia's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt, and the two could be seen laughing together.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh as the lead with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release on July 28.

