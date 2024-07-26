Alia takes on Bobby Deol in intense gory action sequence in ‘Alpha’

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt, who is set to headline the female-led spy-universe film 'Alpha', will engage in a no-holds-barred gory action sequence where she locks horns with the film's antagonist, Bobby Deol.

The sequence is being shot on a heavily guarded set in Film City, Mumbai, and will take over four days to complete.

Bobby, who continues to bask in the success of ‘Animal’, will maintain his villainous streak in ‘Alpha’.

Talking about the scene, a trade source revealed: “It is a ferocious action sequence. You can call it brutal. It is a no-holds-barred face-to-face action sequence between Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. There will be blood.”

“The shoot location is impregnable. This is one of the most important scenes of the film, and even a fly cannot enter this set. I think they have at least 100 guards manning the location and covering all vantage points,” the source added.

The film also stars actress Sharvari, who is fresh off the success of her horror-comedy film ‘Munjya’.

Both Alia and Sharvari play super-spies in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film.

All the films in the spy universe, such as ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’, and ‘Tiger 3’, have been blockbusters so far.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.