Alia Bhatt makes the most of her 'Island glam & team jam' session during her latest photoshoot

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Aside from being a celebrated actress, Alia Bhatt is also a constant inspiration for the fashion mongers.

The 'Highway' actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a video depicting all the behind-the-scenes fun during her latest photoshoot.

The video opened with Alia asking her hairstylist about his plans for her hair.

"This island girl, who is always surfing, always on the beach by the sun. You have nice, thick hair, but it all got ruined because you are always on the beach."

To this, Alia says, "So ruined Island girl."

Next, she inquires about the idea for her makeup, and her makeup artist replies with a quick wit saying: "unruin the island".

This is followed by some smouldering poses of the 'Jigra' actress during the photoshoot.

Alia captioned the post, "Island glam and team jam", along with a flower emoticon.

Reacting to this, one of the Insta users wrote: "You've been experimenting with hair looks lately which BTW I'm LOVING keep doing that!"

Another comment read, "One of your best looks. We love seeing you trying new things...you looked great in this."

The third one penned, "Oh to see you in a movie with these aesthetic."

On Thursday, Alia remembered her late father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor, on his birth anniversary.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram, Alia reposted a video from her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor's post. The throwback video was from the show, ‘Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor’, where Rishi Ji shared anecdotes from his professional life, along with industry stories.

The clip featured brother Randhir, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima, sister Reema, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, and veteran actor Jeetendra as the guests.

Alia wrote on the video, “Always & forever. Miss you, happy birthday”.

Work-wise, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film ‘Love and War’.

