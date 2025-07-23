Ali Fazal pens an emotional note for his core team that supported him through highs and lows

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal has penned an emotional note expressing deep gratitude to his core team, the ones who have stood by him on his good days and bad days.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the actor reflected on the unwavering support and strength he’s received from those closest to him. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Fukrey’ actor shared a couple of photos where he is seen posing with his team. He captioned the post, “To the team that has championed me on my good days and bad days and off days….The core team that makes up Ali Fazal I suppose here within the indian borders. And some very merry dear people to me in the photos to follow. And to the keen watchers and to the hunters - we are a sort of new funky breed of panthers if i can call it- calm and hungry and we will eat you up nice because apan log few steps aage upar aur neeche liye hain, yahaan se sab dikhra guru.. . @Gulati.kanika Queen bee) @rishabh16o2 ( the rook is no rookie just moves baby) @rjv253 ( Shape shifting master blaster The man with a plan ) @iamsajidkazi ( humaare General saab) @arbazshaikh6210.”

In the images, Ali is seen flaunting his radiant smile while posing for group pictures.

On the work front, Ali Fazal was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s romantic musical drama, "Metro... In Dino.” The movie also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. The film was released in cinemas on 4th July.

The actor had earlier revealed that "Life in a... Metro" had deeply resonated with him, leaving a lasting impact that lingered long after the credits had rolled. He recalled watching it during his college days, a time when it struck a particularly strong chord. “I still remember watching Life in a… Metro back in my college days — it felt like a breath of fresh air. The characters, the stories, the music — everything about that film left a deep mark on me.”

