Ali Fazal to feature in ‘Aaj Bhi 2’ music video: There’s huge space for romantic songs in India

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ali Fazal will be seen in the upcoming music video “Aaj Bhi 2” and said that there’s a huge space for romantic songs in India, and that the sequel to the original song fits right into that space.

The original track “Aaj Bhi”, an emotionally charged ballad, was performed by singer-composer Vishal Mishra. The sequel to the number has reunited Ali Fazal and Vishal Mishra.

"The first chapter of Aaj Bhi holds a special place in my heart, and seeing how deeply people connected with it was truly overwhelming. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter of this beautiful journey,” Ali said.

He added: “The first song people instantly connected with, the song on YouTube alone has over 15 crore views, which is quite something. There’s a huge space for romantic songs in India, and this sequel to the original song places right into that space”.

Earlier this month, Ali, a new father, shared that he has returned to work following a brief paternity leave and said that he is glad to juggle responsibilities.

The actor is all set to get up to working on the schedules for the upcoming films “Lahore 1947” starring Sunny Deol and Mani Ratnam’s directorial “Thug Life.”

Talking about balancing his personal and professional commitments, Ali said: “I have resumed work and shuffling between sets and home, spending time with my family. Work has been kind and I’m glad I’m getting to juggle these responsibilities.”

Ali and his wife, actress Richa Chadha welcomed their daughter on July 16. They made the announcement on social media about welcoming their first born. It was on July 18, when the couple shared the news with their fans and followers.

In a joint statement, Richa and Ali confirmed that they welcomed a "healthy baby girl" on July 16.

Apart from “Lahore 1947” and “Thug Life”, he has “Rakht Bramhand,” “Metro In Dino,” and the Hollywood film “Afghan Dreamers.”

