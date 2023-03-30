Alcoholic man kills wife, daughter in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 30 (IANS) An alcoholic man murdered his wife and daughter in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

The incident occurred in Bhupalapally municipality limits on Wednesday night. According to police, the accused killed his wife and daughter with an axe after an argument.

The deceased were identified as Rama (43) and Chandana (17), a student of intermediate second year (12th class).

The accused, Ramana Chary, who returned home in a drunken condition, demanded his wife to give him money for buying more liquor. When she refused, he started fighting with her. During the heated argument, the man picked up an axe and attacked Rama. When Chandana came to save her mother, he also attacked her. Watching all this in horror, Ramana Chary's nine-year-old son started screaming. Neighbours rushed there and saved the boy. They caught hold of Ramana Chary and handed him over to police.

Police shifted the bodies to Bhupalapally government hospital for autopsy.

