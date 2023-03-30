Popular OTT action thriller series 'Night Agent' renewed for Season 2

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Streaming show 'The Night Agent' has earned a speedy Season 2 renewal at Netflix, reports 'Variety'. The second season will also consist of 10 episodes.

The action thriller series debuted on the streaming service less than a week ago, on March 23. It proved to be popular immediately, rocketing up to the top of Netflix's weekly Top 10 chart with 168.71 million hours viewed.

"The last week has been a whirlwind as we've finally been able to share 'The Night Agent' with the world," said series creator Shawn Ryan.

"To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

'The Night Agent', according to 'Variety', is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The official logline states that the show centres "on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office."

Gabriel Basso leads the series and it also features Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau.

"We're proud to see 'The Night Agent' deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world," said Jinny Howe, Netflix's vice president of drama series.

He added: "Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we're here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love."

