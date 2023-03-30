With the gleam of lights and echo of the chants, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ release the glorious poster of the film on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The poster depicts Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh, and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Bajrang. The film carries forward the virtue of Prabhu Shri Ram that entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster.

As Ram Navami celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram and beginning of goodness, the makers reveal a significant symbol of divinity that marks the establishment of dharma to beat adharma. Indian epic Ramayana, Adipurush is all set to hit the big screen on 16th June, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

