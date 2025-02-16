Alaya F swears by this yummy yet healthy breakfast smoothie

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Alaya F recently shared a video on her official IG of a yummy yet healthy breakfast smoothie, something she enjoys every day.

She starts with some frozen bananas and some frozen berries. Next, she adds one spoonful of almond butter, along with one spoonful of Greek yogurt and just a little bit of almond milk. Lastly, she adds a tiny little spoon of honey and blends everything. She finally garnishes the smoothy with granola, coconut, berries, chia seeds, and some almond butter.

"What if I told you that your breakfast could taste like an ice cream/sorbet and still be really healthy? Lots of you wanted my smoothie bowl recipe so I decided to make a little video on it! It’s my favourite, enjoy!", Alaya F captioned her post.

Earlier, Alaya F shared her detailed timetable on social media. The 'Freddy' actress took to Instagram and dropped a video giving a glimpse into her personal life.

The video opens with Alaya F saying, “Welcome to another day in my life. This day started really early. I woke up at 5.30, had my detox water and my matcha, did a little skincare and I was ready for my yoga class. I did yoga till it was bright outside and I then took a quick shower.”

The diva further shared that she had to wash her “hair, do some more skincare and I was ready to leave for shoot.”

She added, “I did eat some breakfast at home though before I left.” The stunner revealed that she gorged on two of her “favourite smoothie bowls”.

Next, she said, “And then I started taking mirror selfies because I was feeling happy and fresh and the lighting was great. And then I made my way to Worli for a shoot. I can't really show you much until it's out so I'll just show you this much.”

Later, Alaya F met her “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” co-star Manushi Chhillar post work. The actress also stated that her evening walks help her decompress and de-stress at the end of a busy day.

Her post included the caption, “Another day in my life (this time with my commentary #DayInTheLife #MiniVlog #BTS.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.