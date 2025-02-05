Alaya F’s grandfather Kabir Bedi offers his coat to her

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Alaya F took to social media and dropped a hilarious video featuring her nana, Kabir Bedi. The 'Freddy' actress can be seen wearing an oversized blue coat that belongs to Kabir Bedi.

"So we are at a restaurant and I was feeling cold so my nana very kindly offered me his coat, And...", She can be heard saying in the clip.

Next, she flaunts the coat, showing how loose it is.

To this, Kabir Bedi reacts, "My coat..."

Alaya F captioned the funny post, "How many Alayas can fit in @ikabirbedi’s blazer?"

Flooding the comment section, a cybercitizen wrote, "I found this so funny I just had to share it haha."

Another netizen shared, "Most adorable & wise grand dad and grand daughter duo..Bless Bless @alayaf @ikabirbedi."

One of the Insta users penned, "I literally love him for one reason @ikabirbedi that time I looked upon him as one and only well read classic sophisticated gentleman idk that how his image was created. And of course your mom was my FAV no jokes."

The fourth comment read, "Cutie...you're so cute."

On a different note, Alaya F's debut movie, "Jawaani Jaaneman" recently completed 5 years of being released.

Commemorating the occasion, the diva took to her IG and penned a note that read, “Today marks 5 years since my debut film Jawaani Jaaneman! 5 years of me being an actor. So much more to prove, so much more to do, so much more to accomplish.. but for today, I feel only and only gratitude for the film that gave me the most incredible start to my career. Feeling blessed and grateful and excited to see what the next 5 years hold."

Speaking about her character in the film, Tia, the stunner shared, “Tia was so much like me, and getting to bring her to life alongside stalwarts like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu Ma’am, and Kumud Sir, under the direction of Nitin Kakkar Sir, was a dream. Every single day on set was filled with joy. I felt so nurtured and valued, never like a newcomer who didn’t know what she was doing."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.