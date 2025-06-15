Alankrita Sahai & Tusharr Khanna reflect on their father's contributions this Father's Day

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Alankrita Sahai decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late father this Father's Day by launching 'Youfa', her own fitness nutraceutical company.

Alankrita revealed how her father's untimely demise led her to work in the public health sector.

"My father's demise due to a heart attack unfortunately did take a huge toll on my mind and I have seen the suffering in front of my own eyes. It made me worry about everyone around me, be it my mother, sister or anyone close to me. I wanted to always do something in the public health space as I feel, as an artist and public figure, if I am not adding value to the lives of people beyond the screen, how am I even a public figure? For me, a public figure and personality should add value to the lives of people in ways beyond just their own professional domain so that on a larger scale, they can make a difference to a community of people. This was my way of giving it back to people and their well-being."

Additionally, actor Tusharr Khanna also reflected on the unimaginable sacrifice by his father which turned out to be the foundation of his acting career.

“There was a time things weren't easy. I had also moved to Mumbai to become an actor. And this city, it isn't easy to survive here. Things were getting tough financially. So, he had to sell one of his properties. I will always be grateful for this. I don't know how I will ever be able to repay that," Tusharr said.

Furthermore, actress Delbar Arya also recalled the biggest guiding lesson she received from her father before being a part of the entertainment industry.

She remembered, “My father is my biggest inspiration. Before I entered Bollywood, he gave me one piece of advice that’s deeply rooted in me, no matter where life takes me or how glamorous this industry gets. He told me. As you step into this world, my daughter, remember Apna Sammaan rakhna; don’t trade your talent for fame —let your talent speak before your beauty, and never trade your soul or worth for fleeting attention; be known not for how you look, but for the truth you bring to your art. Always let your craft, not your image, be the reason you’re remembered. Because. Beauty is temporary, but your art will forever be remembered."

