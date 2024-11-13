Akshay Oberoi is ‘watching almost 25 psychological thrillers’ to prep for ‘Resident’

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is gearing up for his next project “Resident”, a psychological thriller, said that he is watching almost 25 films from the same genre to prepare for his role in the movie.

He will begin shooting next month in Greece, after he wraps up his current film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in India.

Speaking about his preparation for the role, Akshay shared, "I’ve always been drawn to psychological thrillers because of how they challenge both the actors and the audience. There’s something about the complexity of the human mind and emotions that’s both fascinating and unsettling.

“For Resident, I’ve been immersing myself in the genre by watching almost 25 psychological thrillers—films that really delve into the depths of human psychology and mental conflict.”

The actor said he wants to understand the subtleties of how emotions are portrayed in these kinds of films, from fear and paranoia to vulnerability and control.

“It’s a genre that demands precision, and I’m excited to explore that intensity with my character. We start shooting in Greece next month, and I can’t wait to bring this thrilling story to life. After completing Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, this feels like the perfect shift into a completely different space as an actor."

Talking about, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ the actor described the set as ‘fun joint family experience’

Speaking about his experience on set, Akshay shared: “Working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has truly been a one-of-a-kind experience.”

The filming is taking place in the beautiful locales of Jaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The cast also has Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. The film, produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

“It feels less like a film set and more like being part of a big, fun joint family and for this all credit goes to Shashank. We eat together, chat together, have fun banters, and even work out together. The energy is so positive and collaborative, which really makes long hours on set enjoyable.”

“Whether it’s grabbing a meal between shots or sharing fitness tips with Varun and the others, there’s this great sense of camaraderie that just makes the entire experience feel special,” he added.

