Akshay Oberoi is back ‘in the gym’ as he gears up for new action role

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi is preparing for his new action film and said that he is now “back in the gym” to prepare for his role.

The upcoming film requires Akshay to undergo rigorous weight training to gain muscle mass and transform his physique to fit the character's demanding nature.

Akshay said: "The journey with 'Fighter' was incredible, and I am grateful for the overwhelming response to my role as Basheer Khan. It was a physically demanding role, and the discipline I maintained during that time has stayed with me.”

It’s all about challenging himself, said the actor.

“As I prepare for my next action film, I am back in the gym, focusing on an intensive and rigorous training schedule. This new role requires a different kind of physicality, and I am excited to push myself further and explore new dimensions of action on screen.”

“It's all about challenging myself and bringing something fresh and unique to the audience."

It was recently announced that the actor joined the Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups’ cast. The actor had taken to social media, where he shared a welcome gift from the team on his Instagram stories.

A source close to the production had revealed: "Akshay Oberoi's addition to the cast of Toxic brings an exciting dynamic to the film. He is an actor who always delivers a powerful performance, and pairing him with Yash is something that fans are eagerly waiting to see”.

Akshay is currently busy with his next, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" with Varun Dhawan for which he has been shooting for the last few weeks. His upcoming projects also include "Tu Chahiye", "Dil Hai Gray", "Two Zero One Four", "Illegal 3", "Broken News 2" and "Varchasva".

It was in 2002, when Akshay made his acting debut as a child in the 2002 comedy-drama "American Chai". He played his first leading role in "Isi Life Mein". He was then seen starring in films such as "Pizza", "Piku", "Fitoor", "Gurgaon", "Kaalakaandi", "I Love You" and "Gaslight".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.